ACS Guyana tour… Rikki, spinners spur American team to 84-run win

Kaieteur News –

By Sean Devers

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine the American Cricket Society (ACS) opted to bat on an LBI ground which looked like a beach and a slow track with variable bounce against West Bank Demerara side Canal Number two in the first match of Guyana tour on Friday.

The American unit, which arrived in Guyana on Thursday night and will play seven matches in eight days, won their opening game by 84 runs.

Watched by a fair size crowd in the first cricket match since the Covid restrictions were lifted in Guyana on a National Holiday to Celebrate the Hindu Religious Festival Phagwah, the visitors were all out for 165.

Berbice born former Guyana U-19 batter Dominque Rikki, who has played two ODIs for USA, hit an attractive 48 from 43 balls with three fours and a six before he was stumped off leg-spinner Nityaudan Maturia and was supported by 25 from Trinson Carmichael and Karran Ganesh on an outfield where free scoring was a laborious task for the batters.

Maturia (3-27), left-arm spinner Kishan Seyhodan (3-45) and medium pacer Parmanand Ramnauth (2-24) were backed by good fielding.

Number 2 Canal were dismantled for 81 as only Chabraj Ramcharran (29) and Sidier Shalam with an unbeaten 15 reached double figures.

Left-spinner Carmichael, who represented Guyana at youth level and played two T20 Internationals for USA in Antigua, had 3-13 including two wickets in two balls.

Former Jamaican leg-spinner Damion Jacobs who played for the West Indies ‘A’ team, took 3-28, while Yuvraj Dayak tool 3-1 for the tourists.