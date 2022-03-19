A decision shake up de legal system

Latest update March 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 19, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – We gat nuff legal experts in Guyana. Some ah dem know more law dan de law itself. Dem kan quote legal decision and principle more dan textbooks. Some ah dem so good dat dem kan give you de decision of a case even before de case file.
Yet, despite all dem experts we gat, de CCJ had to be de one fuh tell we dat we gat a law pon de book fuh nearly 50 years now and dat de law in breach of de separation of powers. It should have never reach dat stage weh de CCJ should got to tell we dat. Dem experts should ah done fine a challenge against de unconstitutional law.
One man done get free base pon de CCJ decision. But de CCJ seh he gan get charge again fuh de same case only if dem gat new evidence.
Dem boys wondering wah gan happen to dat other case in which dem accused did get free at a preliminary inquiry and den de Dee Pee Pee recharge dem. Dem boys wan know wah gan happen deh now, if is de same evidence.
But more importantly, dem boys wan know about all dem people who get lost away in jail after dem too bin had dem charges reinstituted and den being found guilty. Is nuff problems dis decision gan cause. But all of dat could have been avoided if all dem bright boys and bright girls bin challenge dis power wah de DPP had fuh instruct a magistrate fuh reinstitute a charge. Dem boys remember one time a magistrate refuse fuh do so. Now de lady get prove right.
Talk half. Leff half.
