Rice price gone down, wheat price gone up!

Mar 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Food prices increasing all over de world. De price of wheat skyrocketing. Yet, we farmers being told dat de world market price for rice drop and dem gat to accept less rather dan more.
Dem rice farmers decide fuh protest because dem feel dat duh is de only way de guvament gan listen to dem. But is nat de guvament dat gat to hear dem. Is dem millers. And some ah dem millers claim dem can’t offer more despite de guvament offering additional concessions.
Some ah dem farmers so desperate dat dem want de guvament fuh buy all dem paddy. But dem days lang gone. De guvament nah gat no rice mill much less fuh buy paddy fuh grind.
De rice sector grinding to a halt. A lot of feudal relations tekkin place. Some ah dem miller does advance money to farmer, which he gat to pay back when he mill he rice. And some ah dem miller therefore, can call de shots as to wah price de farmer gan get.
Some ah dem millers turn bankers. Dem is money lenders and dem lending to dem farmer wah den obligated to sell dem paddy to de millers.
And de guvament nah see nothing wrang with dis and how it undermining de bargaining power of dem rice farmers and turning millers into unofficial banks.
Dem boys seh instead of trying fuh help dem millers, de guvament should investigate how wheat price gone up and rice price fall down. If all ah dem food price rising, wah happen to we rice: goat eat am?
