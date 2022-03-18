Dharmic Sabha says Phagwah is a festival that encourages love and unity

Kaieteur News – As we celebrate Phagwah, Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha extends joyous and blissful Phagwah greetings to all Guyanese. As Guyanese look forward to celebrating this loved festival after a two-year hiatus, we urge that celebrations be respectful and in line with its deeper religious meaning.

This Hindu festival which is widely celebrated occurs annually in the Hindu Month of Phalgunand has a spiritual dimension that encourages devotion and implicit faith in Bhagwan, and reminds us to let our divine qualities emerge in the face of every situation. As Hindus attend mandirs on Phagwah Day and Holika Dahan, the messages about the story of Prahalad reminds us to always stand on the side of righteousness and divest ourselves of negative energies, tendencies and qualities that impede our spiritual connection and growth, and act as barriers to togetherness.

Phagwah is an ancient Hindu festival on our national calendar which has been embraced by Guyanese and its messages resonates with all people; the triumph of good over evil and removal of all negativities and vices, equality and brotherhood, the promotion of love and unity. It is a unifying and inclusive festival that encourages people of all walks of life to participate and celebrate in togetherness.

This festival which heralds the advent of the season of spring is resplendent with the colours of nature’s blooms, as celebrants smear each other with vivid hues. It reminds us of the concept of “VasudhaivKutumbakham”; the world is one family. Proletariat in nature, the festival removes all barriers and differences, as covered in colour people are unrecognizable emphasizing that there should be no differences on this day.

Holi comes from the Sanskrit word “hola’ meaning grains, reminding us of the festival’s linkage to agriculture and a bountiful harvest. It also precedes the Hindu New Year. Phagwah is a beautiful festival and we must capture the essence of the celebration by fostering love, understanding, unity, harmony, steadfastness, fearlessness and righteousness as we engage in the gaiety and festivities this festival brings.

As you enjoy the festival and all of its dimensions today, we urge that the land be converted into a spiritual garden from which we must imbibe positive and good vibes. There must be no primitive behaviour nor any disrespect on this day, rather we must embrace each other in the spirit of friendship, colouring each other to illustrate the splendor of nature. As Prahalad did, let us always fight against injustice and unrighteousness so that all people can prosper in love, peace and unity.

Holi Utsav will be hosted by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha today at the EVEREST CRICKET CLUB GROUND. Gates open at 4:00pm and admission is free. Come and enjoy chowtaal, songs and dances representing the festival of Phagwah. No alcohol allowed. All are invited! HolikeShubhKaamnaye from the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha to all!