KFC sponsors Quarter Mile Return drag meet

Kaieteur News – Speed is on the mind of every drag racer and the sport is set to return on Sunday, March 27th with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club confirming the event earlier this week and already support continues to pour in.

Fast food franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), has continued their support of motor racing locally by being one of the first sponsors of the event dubbed ‘Quarter Mile Return’.

Having already being a patron in not only drag racing but circuit racing and karting, the company has rejoined the quarter-mile shootout.

In an invited comment, Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) president, Rameez Mohamed, said, “We are glad to welcome a stellar sponsor such as KFC to drag racing.”

“They have been on board with us since 2018, sponsoring all our major meets, and they have also sponsored the GT motorsports KFC cup, so their investment in motorsport has been no small feat.”

Mohamed noted that, already, the committee is moving with pace with preparations for the highly anticipated event that has been approved by the National Covid-19 task force, and since there has not been any drag racing in over a year, efforts are being doubled to ensure an almost perfect meet.

“I think this will be a fantastic race meet and we are expecting to have a large turnout of cars, as was the case with last Sunday’s Endurance Championship first round. The pandemic has left competitors hungry and about 16 cars are expected to arrive from Suriname as well.”

Tickets for the event will be sold at the venue and they cost $2000 per adult, $500 per child.