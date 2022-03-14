Is back to school for all!

Kaieteur News – So we gan open up soon. De experts did warn we not to reopen too soon. But like hard ears children we believe dat we can ignore good advice.

But is just wat we reopening? As far as dem boys can see, de country almost fully reopen. Is only dem religious places, dem guvament office, dem banks and some private offices bin following de regulations.

Wan supermarket bin start out hot and sweaty with demanding proof of vaccination. All dem other competitors did not even bother with asking fuh de vaccination booklet. When dem realise dat dem sales dropping, dem drop de regulations.

Some ah dem school children and teacher, however, gan get vex. Dem bin enjoying life in London. A few ah dem children did even feel dat dem never again gan go back to school. Well, school gan reopen and everybody gan gat to attend. So all dem children wah does deh by dem road corner liming and soliciting money at dem traffic lights gan gat to stop now. Is back to school soon.

Dem had some young people who bin so good at social distancing, dat dem nah even contact dem parents and grandparents. Dem nah gat no excuse soon. De regulations gan soon be lifted.

During de pandemic, one man bin tek a map of de world. He paste it up pun a wall in de kitchen. He give he wife a few darts and tell she fuh throw it towards de map. He promise dat wherever de darts land, dem gan be spending two weeks when de pandemic end. Now dat Prezzie is about to announce de end of de regulations, it looks as if dem gan be spending de next couple of weeks behind de fridge.

Talk half. Leff half.