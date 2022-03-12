ExxonMobil to fund ‘Egg Sandwich Project’ in Hinterland Region

Latest update March 12th, 2022 12:56 AM

(L-R) ExxonMobil Guyana’s Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie, Socioeconomic Manager, Susan Scott, TCG Lead Consultant, Timothy McIntosh, ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge, TCG Company Secretary, Cladia Van Sluytman, CPGL’s Regional Manager, Anand Gohil and Projects Controls Manager, Huang Zhao.

Kaieteur News – Oil giant ExxonMobil and its partners, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Petroleum Guyana Limited have funded an ‘EggSandwich Project’ in the Hinterland region, aimed at boosting poultry production at that end of the country.
On Friday ExxonMobil announced that the project, valued over $120 million or US$608,000, was pulled off through the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI).
According to the oil companies, “…the ‘EggSandwich Project’, is the first regional socioeconomic project to be funded by the GGI. It is focused on enabling the hinterland residents to raise their local poultry capacity thereby enhancing consumer access to high quality local poultry products and economic independence.”
On February 22, 2022 a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with local company, The Consultancy Group (TCG), which is the implementation partner for the project. TCG will work with the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA) to grow poultry production in the hinterland.
TCG’s Lead Consultant, Timothy McIntosh said, “Our job is really to take them at a place where they’re able to take the really fantastic work that they’ve been doing in the Rupununi outwards to the other hinterland regions. Our job is really as stewards to help them along, get them to where they need to be.”
The consultant noted that in 2018, an estimated $300 million in poultry meat was imported into the Rupununi from Brazil.
To this end, the partners believe that the ‘Egg Sandwich Project’ can benefit some 25,000 people from the hinterland by reducing the import and by providing fresh produce.

ExxonMobil Guyana’s President, Alistair Routledge and The Consultancy Group’s Cladia Van Sluytman holding a signed copy of the MOU for the poultry project in Region 9.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, noted that the project is geared towards sustainable development as part of the Greater Guyana Initiative. “It is exciting. It is where we implement the GGI. A lot of it so far, we’ve been getting traction with the educational part of it, whether it’s TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), the University of Guyana … this is the first significant project which is getting to the sustainable economy part. Education, of course, builds that foundation but this is helping more practically,” he said.
Exxon, in a statement said that its President also underscored that its subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) places much importance in ensuring that Guyanese across the country benefit from the petroleum sector, not only through revenue but also through such projects.
Meanwhile, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited’s Regional Manager, Anand Gohil, and Projects Controls Manager, Huang Zhao, were also in attendance at the signing.
The Greater Guyana Initiative was launched in February 2021. It is a 10-year, US$100 million programme under which ExxonMobil and its co-venturers Hess and CPGL will fund capacity-building projects in keeping with the country’s overall development objectives.

