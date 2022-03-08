‘Cricket gear for promising cricketers in Guyana project’

Two more U-15 cricketers benefit

Brandon Henry and Peter Khan are the latest U-15 cricketers to benefit from ‘Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana project’.

Henry, who is not currently attached to any cricket club, is a left arm spinner, while Khan plays for DCC and is a wicketkeeper/batsman who can also bowl right arm leg spin.

They are participating in the DCB Inter Association U-15 Tournament which is being used to select the Demerara team to participate in the GCB U-15 Inter County Tournament.

Henry, who took 6-23 for GT against East Coast in the first round, received one pair of cricket shoes and Khan, who is also having a good tournament, collected a pair of batting gloves.

Anil Beharry, a partner in this initiative explained that he reached out to the counties through the GCB WhatsApp group and GCA, DCB and GCB Executive Shawn Massiah, took up the offer to identify the promising young cricketers.

The boys thanked Beharry and Kishan Das for the tokens and promised to make good use of the cricket equipment which will help in their preparation for the tournament. Beharry, speaking on behalf of the project which was conceptualized in partnership with Das of the USA, said that they are happy to give to young and talented cricketers and hope it will help them to be better rounded human beings. He promised to continue to help and develop as many young players as possible in Guyana.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $40,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, fifteen pairs of batting pads, fifteen bats, nine pairs of batting gloves, eighteen thigh pads, one wicket keeping pad, one arm guard and four cricket bags.

To date, thirty young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited while Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club benefited from six stumps and bails and two clubs in the Pomeroon area received two used bats.

The Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees received one box of red cricket balls each.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify same.

Beharry and Das thanked Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Ravi Etwaroo, Ravin Harkishun, Surendra Harkishun, Allan Mangru, Vishal Mahabir, Sherman Austin, Huburn Evans, Rajendra Sadeo and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Sheik Mohamed of Star Sports Awards and Trophies and Ajay Gainda of Cricket Equipment Guyana.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.

