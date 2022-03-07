Stink and dutty!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem gat people with Victorian values. Dem prim and proper. Dem does don’t expose dem body in public and dem does speak de Queen’s tongue. And dem could lecture yuh pun etiquette.

But dem does get shocked when dem see wotlessness. Dem does get offended when people cuss. Dem does turn up dem noses pun dem girls wah does laugh lawless and walk about in skimpy clothes.

Dem nah understand de working class people and dem ways. Dat is why some ah dem nah understand wat is ‘stink and dutty’. But de poor people understand wah is ‘stink and dutty’. It nat de same as ‘dutty stinking gal’ which is about somebody who does walk about talking other people name.

So wat is ‘stink and dutty’? It is de style of de poor, working class people. If yuh ever bin out on Mash Day and watch dem revellers yuh would understand a little more about ‘stink and dutty’. Is not fuh de faint of heart.

Is de working class people thing. Dem wah study literature does seh is part of social realism – looking de experience of de poor, working class people and how dem does express and enjoy demselves.

Dem nah go to concert and clap dem hands and sit down like dem wah schooled in Victorian values and who does turn up dem nose pun people wah does use de English language creatively, wear revealing clothes and leave little to de imagination when dem dancing. Dat is ‘stink and dutty’.

‘Stink and dutty’ is not a reflection of de country. Is a reflection of de times and is against de hypocrisy of dem who passing moral judgment pon others.

Talk half. Leff half.