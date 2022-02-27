Guyana-China 50-year bilateral Friendship TT Tourney set for June

Latest update February 27th, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 27, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating fifty (50) years of diplomatic relations in June 2022.
To mark this significant achievement, the Guyana Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China will be hosting a “Guyana-China Friendship Table Tennis Tournament” to commemorate and celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between our peoples.
The friendly competition will involve three mixed team’s matches combining amateur players from the Chinese side and the Guyanese side. The event is scheduled for 13:00hrs to 16:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue Georgetown Guyana.
The event will also see the unveiling of the 50th anniversary logo jointly by the Chinese Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana.
Relations between Guyana and China over the years have been characterised by mutual respect, and cooperation in the areas of Culture, Public Health, Infrastructure, Economics, Sports, among other key developments areas.
Table Tennis has played a significant role in the development of the friendship bonds and diplomacy with China supporting Guyana’s Table Tennis development for several decades. Therefore, the two sides decided to host a friendship table tennis tournament as one of the key activities to celebrate the significant milestone of the 50th anniversary.
Feb 27, 2022Kaieteur News – Guyana under-20 ladies recorded a comfortable win against Honduras last night in their opening match of this year’s Concacaf Championships. On target for the junior Lady Jags...
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 27, 2022
Kaieteur News – My dog loves the Fort Groyne seawall for the simple reason that she finds more mongoose to confront... more
Kaieteur News – War and civil war are horrific developments. For those who never experienced wars, the present conflict... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The invasion by the Russian Federation of the sovereign state of Ukraine has... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]