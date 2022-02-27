Guyana-China 50-year bilateral Friendship TT Tourney set for June

Kaieteur News – The Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating fifty (50) years of diplomatic relations in June 2022.

To mark this significant achievement, the Guyana Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China will be hosting a “Guyana-China Friendship Table Tennis Tournament” to commemorate and celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between our peoples.

The friendly competition will involve three mixed team’s matches combining amateur players from the Chinese side and the Guyanese side. The event is scheduled for 13:00hrs to 16:00hrs at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue Georgetown Guyana.

The event will also see the unveiling of the 50th anniversary logo jointly by the Chinese Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana.

Relations between Guyana and China over the years have been characterised by mutual respect, and cooperation in the areas of Culture, Public Health, Infrastructure, Economics, Sports, among other key developments areas.

Table Tennis has played a significant role in the development of the friendship bonds and diplomacy with China supporting Guyana’s Table Tennis development for several decades. Therefore, the two sides decided to host a friendship table tennis tournament as one of the key activities to celebrate the significant milestone of the 50th anniversary.