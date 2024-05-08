Scrabble Association stages successful scrabble competition

James Krakowsky, Moen Gafoor and Rai Sharma occupies top three spots

By Samuel Whyte

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Scrabble Association (GSA) continues its revival with the successful completion of another tournament in the country.

The tournament, which was sponsored by former president of the GSA Leon Belony, was named the Leon Belony Open Scrabble Tournament.

The one day competition, which was played recently at the Guyana Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion, was won by veteran player James Krakowsky with Moen Gafoor occupying the second spot. Coming in third was Rai Sharma. The tournament was played over 5 rounds.

During the competition Krakowsky scored the most seven letter words which amounted to 11 in total. Gafoor for his part had the highest points score without a 7 letter word.

Entering the last round, Krakowsky was unbeaten with 4 wins, while Gafoor, Jacobs and Sharma were tied on 3 games each. No other player was in contention for a podium spot. In that round Krakowsky was coming up against Gafoor while Jacobs was matching skills against Sharma as they competed for the top three spots.

Although Gafoor defeated Krakowsky by 77 points to join him on four wins each he could not stop him from becoming the champion while Sharma defeated Jacobs by 3 points to snatch 3rd position on the last word in their game.

The days preceding action was not without its fair share of upsets with the first major one being the victory of Winslow Jacobs over Gafoor in the 2nd round by 66 points.

There were special words of commendation for newcomer Tiana Da Costa. She played well to win 2 games.

A total of 14 players inclusive of 4 females participated in the day’s action.