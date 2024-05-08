Latest update May 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Scrabble Association stages successful scrabble competition

May 08, 2024 Sports

The top three in the Scrabble competition with winner James Krakowsky in the middle, flanked by second placed Moen Gafoor at left and third placed Rai Sharma at right.

The top three in the Scrabble competition with winner James Krakowsky in the middle, flanked by second placed Moen Gafoor at left and third placed Rai Sharma at right.

James Krakowsky, Moen Gafoor and Rai Sharma occupies top three spots

By Samuel Whyte  

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Scrabble Association (GSA) continues its revival with the successful completion of another tournament in the country.

The tournament, which was sponsored by former president of the GSA Leon Belony, was named the Leon Belony Open Scrabble Tournament.

The one day competition, which was played recently at the Guyana Cricket Club (GCC) pavilion, was won by veteran player James Krakowsky with Moen Gafoor occupying the second spot. Coming in third was Rai Sharma. The tournament was played over 5 rounds.

During the competition Krakowsky scored the most seven letter words which amounted to 11 in total. Gafoor for his part had the highest points score without a 7 letter word.

Entering the last round, Krakowsky was unbeaten with 4 wins, while Gafoor, Jacobs and Sharma were tied on 3 games each. No other player was in contention for a podium spot. In that round Krakowsky was coming up against Gafoor while Jacobs was matching skills against Sharma as they competed for the top three spots.

Although Gafoor defeated Krakowsky by 77 points to join him on four wins each he could not stop him from becoming the champion while Sharma defeated Jacobs by 3 points to snatch 3rd position on the last word in their game.

The days preceding action was not without its fair share of upsets with the first major one being the victory of Winslow Jacobs over Gafoor in the 2nd round by 66 points.

There were special words of commendation for newcomer Tiana Da Costa. She played well to win 2 games.

A total of 14 players inclusive of 4 females participated in the day’s action.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Exciting kick off of Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Championship across 3 Regions on Saturday

Exciting kick off of Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Championship...

May 08, 2024

GFF- Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship 21 matches played in regions 1, 4 and 10 Kaieteur Sports – Student athletes from Regions One (Barima-Waini),...
Read More
GTTA hosts China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table Tennis C/ships

GTTA hosts China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table...

May 08, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club May 26 horserace meet cancelled

Port Mourant Turf Club May 26 horserace meet...

May 08, 2024

FIDE Master Anthony Drayton finishes 4th in Barbados Heroes Day Chess tourney

FIDE Master Anthony Drayton finishes 4th in...

May 08, 2024

Demerara return after Triumphant championship double win 

Demerara return after Triumphant championship...

May 08, 2024

Sinclair, Algoo shine as Pitbulls, Caimans seal wins

Sinclair, Algoo shine as Pitbulls, Caimans seal...

May 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]