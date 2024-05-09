Nedd all-round heroics help Jaguars pull off 1-wicket heist

Ashmead Nedd had a brilliant all-round game for the Jaguars.

GCB T10 Blast tournament…

– Caimans secure 6-wicket win

Kaieteur Sports – T10 action picked up momentum yesterday at Enmore with tremendous victories for the Berbice Caimans and Essequibo Jaguars.

Berbice Caimans defeat Essequibo Anacondas by 6 wickets

Batting first, the Anacondas were restricted to 74-7 after 10 overs, with Ushadeva Balgobin (20) and Kevon Boodie (20) the main scorers.

Caimans produced solid bowling led by Aryan Persaud (3-3), Mohamed Khan (2-13) and a wicket each from Harpy Eagles duo of Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair.

In reply, it was a stroll for the Caimans who reached 75-4 in 9.2 overs. Captain Anderson grabbed the match award for the best player, seeing his team home with 21* while Jonathan Van Lange (23) and Steven Sankar (10) helped seal a victory.

Essequibo Jaguars beat Demerara Pitbulls by 1 wicket

Pitbulls batting was led by opener Jeremiah Scott (35) and top-scorer Damian Vantull hit 44 not out with 4 sixes, which took them to 94-6.

Jaguars bowling was evenly shared as 4 bowlers including the likes of pacer Nial Smith (1-2) and spinner Ashmead Nedd (1-13) returned a wicket each.

Man-of-the-match Nedd then stole a huge win with his late knock of 21 off 9 while Smith’s 6-ball 15 and Dwayne Dick hitting 27, got the Jags to 100-9 in 9.2 overs, sealing a nail-biting win.

Leon Swamy, Chris Barnwell and Gulcharran Chulai grabbed 2 wickets each but failed to keep their team from losing.

Action continues today from 12:00h.