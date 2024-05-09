Nedd all-round heroics help Jaguars pull off 1-wicket heist 

Latest update May 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 09, 2024 Sports
Ashmead Nedd had a brilliant all-round game for the Jaguars.
Kaieteur Sports – T10 action picked up momentum yesterday at Enmore with tremendous victories for the Berbice Caimans and Essequibo Jaguars.
Berbice Caimans defeat Essequibo Anacondas by 6 wickets
Batting first, the Anacondas were restricted to 74-7 after 10 overs, with Ushadeva Balgobin (20) and Kevon Boodie (20) the main scorers.
Caimans produced solid bowling led by Aryan Persaud (3-3), Mohamed Khan (2-13) and a wicket each from Harpy Eagles duo of Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair.
In reply, it was a stroll for the Caimans who reached 75-4 in 9.2 overs. Captain Anderson grabbed the match award for the best player, seeing his team home with 21* while Jonathan Van Lange (23) and Steven Sankar (10) helped seal a victory.
Essequibo Jaguars beat Demerara Pitbulls by 1 wicket
Pitbulls batting was led by opener Jeremiah Scott (35) and top-scorer Damian Vantull hit 44 not out with 4 sixes, which took them to 94-6.
Jaguars bowling was evenly shared as 4 bowlers including the likes of pacer Nial Smith (1-2) and spinner Ashmead Nedd (1-13) returned a wicket each.
Man-of-the-match Nedd then stole a huge win with his late knock of 21 off 9 while Smith’s 6-ball 15 and Dwayne Dick hitting 27, got the Jags to 100-9 in 9.2 overs, sealing a nail-biting win.
Leon Swamy, Chris Barnwell and Gulcharran Chulai grabbed 2 wickets each but failed to keep their team from losing.
Action continues today from 12:00h.
It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…
May 09, 2024Kaieteur News – This year’s National Women’s Championship title will remain with Jessica Callender for a second consecutive year. Callender successfully defended her 2023 title...
May 09, 2024
May 09, 2024
May 09, 2024
May 09, 2024
May 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]