Demerara return after Triumphant championship double win 

May 08, 2024
Kaieteur Sports – Demerara stormed to the Inaugural Caribbean Airlines T10 Village Cricket title following back-to-back wins this past Sunday at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad.
Representing Guyana in the 3-team tournament, the Demerara team first disposed of South East, the champs of Trinidad along with Jamaica team, St. Elizabeth of Jamaica.
Demerara earned their regional slot after beating both Essequibo by 58 runs and Berbice by six wickets during the qualifiers held at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground, West Coast Demerara.
Among the standout players for Guyana, Dexter George, who bagged the Player-of-the-Match award against South East, with figures 3-10 off two overs.
Demerara captain and veteran opener, Shemroy Barrington, bagged the match MVP award for his unbeaten 72 in the Guyanese’ encounter against St. Elizabeth.
Former national youth player, opener Andrew Lyght Jr. hammered 54 also against St. Elizabeth, rounding off the top performers of the day.
