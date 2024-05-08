Sinclair, Algoo shine as Pitbulls, Caimans seal wins

Latest update May 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – GCB T10 Blast action continued yesterday with huge wins for the Demerara Pitbulls and the Berbice Caimans yesterday at the Enmore Ground.
Man-of-the-match, opening batsman Junior Sinclair scored 38 with 5 sixes at the top of the order while Sachin Singh punched 50 off 22 balls with five sixes and a pair of fours to help the Pitbulls post a match-winning 109-4.
Off-spinner Sagar Hetheramani and all-rounder Rickey Sargent grabbed a wicket for the Piranhas, who in reply were restricted to 101-4 by the time 10 overs expired.
In-form batsman Alex Algoo smacked a vicious 67 with 8 maximums and a four while Kevlon Anderson (17), Jonathan Van Lange (10) and Kevin Sinclair (10) took 104-3.
Spinners Aryan Persaud (1-9) and Totaram Bishun (1-19), led the Hawks bowling before the match ended with the score 10-3, suffering a 94 run loss as the match ended.
Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul hit 29, with support from Veerasammy Permaul (26), Rajiv Ivan (14) and 10 runs each from Quentin Sampson and Ronaldo Renee failed to take their side home.
Action continues today at Enmore Ground.
