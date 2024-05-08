Latest update May 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GTTA hosts China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table Tennis C/ships

May 08, 2024 Sports

Speaker of the National Assembly, Mansoor Nadir, President of the GTTA, Godfrey Munroe, Her Excellency Ambassador, Guo Haiyan and Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle share photo at the GOA Anthodium.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Mansoor Nadir, President of the GTTA, Godfrey Munroe, Her Excellency Ambassador, Guo Haiyan and Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle share photo at the GOA Anthodium.

A day of Fireworks, Rivalry & Friendship highlights event

Kaieteur Sports – In a whirlwind of camaraderie and competitive spirit, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) joined hands with the People’s Republic of China Embassy in Guyana to host the Guyana-China Inter Organisation Table Tennis Championships. The event was held at the Guyana Olympic Association Auditorium located in Lilliendaal.

The championships, a testament to the growing partnership between GTTA and the Chinese Embassy, aimed to promote table tennis across the country, fostering camaraderie, and providing a platform for recreational and competitive players alike. With objectives ranging from strengthening the ties between Guyana and China to promoting healthy lifestyles through sport, the event was more than just a competition; it was a true symbol of unity and collaboration.

Scenes from Inter Organisation Table Tennis Championship.

Scenes from Inter Organisation Table Tennis Championship.

Participants from various sectors of society graced the tournament, including Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, Managers of several corporations, and esteemed members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Fire Service (GFS) as well as members of the national assembly. The tournament featured both competitive and friendship events.

In the fiercely contested Competitive event, the GDF duo of Warrant Officer Devon Richmond and Lieutenant Berachah A.B. Garrett emerged as the champion team with a 3-2 victory, turning back the challenge of the Fire Service team of Warren Hackshaw Section Leader and Ewart Kesney Rank Sub-Officer, who earlier defeated them in the group stages by a similar 3-2 margin.

Participants of the China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table Tennis Championship.

Participants of the China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table Tennis Championship.

The semifinals witnessed intense battles, with the Fire Men defeated Everest team consisting of Mansoor Nadir, Ramdeo Kumar and Ray Persaud by a 3-0 margin, while the GDF held the Chinese Embassy (A) team to a 3-nil defeat. Notable performances from teams representing the Chinese Embassy and Wartsila added to the tournament’s competitive fervor.

Meanwhile, in the Friendly edition, a mixed team led by Mansoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan emerged triumphant, further highlighting the spirit of cooperation and goodwill that defined the event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Exciting kick off of Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Championship across 3 Regions on Saturday

Exciting kick off of Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Championship...

May 08, 2024

GFF- Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship 21 matches played in regions 1, 4 and 10 Kaieteur Sports – Student athletes from Regions One (Barima-Waini),...
Read More
GTTA hosts China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table Tennis C/ships

GTTA hosts China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table...

May 08, 2024

Port Mourant Turf Club May 26 horserace meet cancelled

Port Mourant Turf Club May 26 horserace meet...

May 08, 2024

FIDE Master Anthony Drayton finishes 4th in Barbados Heroes Day Chess tourney

FIDE Master Anthony Drayton finishes 4th in...

May 08, 2024

Demerara return after Triumphant championship double win 

Demerara return after Triumphant championship...

May 08, 2024

Sinclair, Algoo shine as Pitbulls, Caimans seal wins

Sinclair, Algoo shine as Pitbulls, Caimans seal...

May 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The war that never ended

    Kaieteur News – Bharrat Jagdeo is naïve into believing that the Cold war has ended. His inability to recognise the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]