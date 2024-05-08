GTTA hosts China-Guyana Inter Organisation Table Tennis C/ships

A day of Fireworks, Rivalry & Friendship highlights event

Kaieteur Sports – In a whirlwind of camaraderie and competitive spirit, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) joined hands with the People’s Republic of China Embassy in Guyana to host the Guyana-China Inter Organisation Table Tennis Championships. The event was held at the Guyana Olympic Association Auditorium located in Lilliendaal.

The championships, a testament to the growing partnership between GTTA and the Chinese Embassy, aimed to promote table tennis across the country, fostering camaraderie, and providing a platform for recreational and competitive players alike. With objectives ranging from strengthening the ties between Guyana and China to promoting healthy lifestyles through sport, the event was more than just a competition; it was a true symbol of unity and collaboration.

Participants from various sectors of society graced the tournament, including Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, Managers of several corporations, and esteemed members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Fire Service (GFS) as well as members of the national assembly. The tournament featured both competitive and friendship events.

In the fiercely contested Competitive event, the GDF duo of Warrant Officer Devon Richmond and Lieutenant Berachah A.B. Garrett emerged as the champion team with a 3-2 victory, turning back the challenge of the Fire Service team of Warren Hackshaw Section Leader and Ewart Kesney Rank Sub-Officer, who earlier defeated them in the group stages by a similar 3-2 margin.

The semifinals witnessed intense battles, with the Fire Men defeated Everest team consisting of Mansoor Nadir, Ramdeo Kumar and Ray Persaud by a 3-0 margin, while the GDF held the Chinese Embassy (A) team to a 3-nil defeat. Notable performances from teams representing the Chinese Embassy and Wartsila added to the tournament’s competitive fervor.

Meanwhile, in the Friendly edition, a mixed team led by Mansoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Chinese Ambassador Guo Haiyan emerged triumphant, further highlighting the spirit of cooperation and goodwill that defined the event.