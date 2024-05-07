Young Gunners males and Speightland ladies are Kings and Queens of the Sand football champs

‘One Guyana’ Beach Football Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Young Gunners males and Speightland ladies are Kings and Queens of the Sand One Guyana Beach Football Championship which concluded on Sunday last at the PPP-C Office compound in Linden after intense clashes among the sides involved.

Ryan Arthur scored the ‘golden goal’ in the 1st minute of the game to hand Young Gunners the game and championship 1-0 as they held off Hi Flyers in a tense showdown for the $1M prize on offer. Hi Flyers collected $500,000 in prize money for their efforts.

The ladies had earlier graced the sand and Nikkita Wayne netted in the 1st and Shenessa Cornelius in the 17th minutes to see Speightland become the Queens of the sand football champs 2-1. Nickesha Persaud pulled one back in the 37th minute for Hururu as the teams fought tooth and nail to win the championship. Speightland were the more hungry and claimed the ‘lions’ share as they took away the $400,000 first prize. Hururu, the tournament runner-up, had to settle for the $200,000, prize.

Aroaima overcame Rockstone 4-1 for the third place and collected $100,000 with the losers copping $50,000. Odessa Smith scored all four for the third placed Aroaima, netting in the 9th, 14th, 37th and 40th minutes, while Vonita (only name recorded) pulled one back in the 37th for the losers.

Team Platinum were disqualified from the tournament in the Kings competition, awarding automatic third-place position to MS Ballers, following Team Platinum’s misconduct during a semi-final clash. As a result of this disqualification, MS Ballers secured the third-place cash prize of $200,000. This unexpected turn of events led to an exhibition match between MS Ballers and Hururu on Sunday.

The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation organised and coordinated the tournament under the President’s One Guyana Initiative of bringing Guyanese together through sports and other events. Bakewell and other prominent entities offered sponsorship support.