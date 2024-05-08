Port Mourant Turf Club May 26 horserace meet cancelled

Kaieteur Sports – The grand-one day horserace meet at the Port Mourant Turf Club which was billed for Sunday May 26, was cancelled.

According to the organisers at the Port Mourant Turf Club, the race was cancelled to give horse owners more time to prepare. The horse racing calendar for 2024 now schedule the next horse race meet for July 1 at Port Mourant.

Guyana Cup, which will be organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, is set for August 11 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

The last race day was held on April 28 at Rising Sun. It was a race which was labeled a “heist” where Stolen Money stole the show with a remarkable comeback win.

Fans will experience more excitement in the upcoming races with more fresh horses to be imported for the major Guyana Cup event in August.

Behind the scenes, the promoters and the relevant authorities are working towards the horseracing legislation. All systems should be in place for the greatly-anticipated Guyana Cup race day.

This impending legislation aims to establish a recognized Guyana Horse Racing Authority, tasked with regulating major stables, officials, jockeys, and handlers.

The legislative initiative comes after previous attempts in 2014, and key elements include provisions to address violations, expand the Authority’s membership, introduce term limits, and implement licensing for owners, jockeys, and trainers.

This development is expected to bring clarity, structure, and oversight to the horse racing industry in Guyana, marking a significant step toward its formal recognition and regulation.