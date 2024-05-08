Exciting kick off of Blue Water Shipping U15 Girls Championship across 3 Regions on Saturday

Latest update May 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Student athletes from Regions One (Barima-Waini), Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Saturday morning anxiously awaited a break in the rain to take to the fields to kick off the Guyana Football Federation Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship.
A total of twenty-two matches were played on May 4: six at Moruca Ground in Region One; nine at Queen’s College Ground in Region Four and six at Wisburg School Ground in Region Ten. The three-month U15 Girls Championship is the largest girls’ competition in the history of Guyana football.
In his brief welcome before the Georgetown start whistle, GFF President Wayne Forde acknowledged the commitment demonstrated by the students who showed up ready to play despite adverse weather conditions.
“We are deeply honoured to see the determination of the students to participate in the championship and we are looking forward to the spirited competition over the next few weeks.
He told the group “I want you to have fun and enjoy competing while also embracing the valuable life skills you will most definitely develop as a team player throughout the competition.”
With sixty schools and more than a thousand student athletes set to compete, the championship marks the start of the FIFA Football For School (F4S) programme’s competitive stage.
F4S, jointly launched by FIFA, the GFF, and the Government of Guyana on May 12, 2022, aims to contribute to the education, development and empowerment of students across Guyana.
GFF Blue Water Shipping Senior Vice-President of Operations, Ms. Jennifer Falconer wished the teams well and reiterated her company’s commitment to investing in youth, girls and football.
“I am excited to see so many faces here today to start this competition. I wish every team all the best.”
The national championship places a strong emphasis on player development, guaranteeing each player a minimum of six matches and the opportunity for up to sixteen appearances.
The competition has three stages: starting with preliminary round-robin matches held regionally, followed by the round of 16 and quarterfinal group stage clashes.
President of the Women’s Football Association Andrea Johnson advised the athletes to “seize the moment.”
“This tournament is not just about the thrill of the competition, it’s about empowering our young girls, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and nurturing their love of the beautiful game.”
Georgetown’s fixtures featured Queen’s College, St John’s Secondary, Institute of Academic Excellence, New Campbellville Secondary, Chase’s Academy, and North Georgetown Secondary.
Meanwhile, Region One competing schools were Santa Rosa Secondary, Waramuri Primary, Kamwatta Primary and Kwebanna Primary.
Region Ten players represented Wismar Christianburg Secondary, Mackenzie High, New Silver City Secondary, Linden Foundation, Wisburg Secondary and Harmony Secondary.
At the end of the championship, outstanding performances including the top four teams, will receive awards. Trophies will also be given to standout performers, such as Top Goal Scorers, Most Valuable Players (MVPs) and Top Goalkeepers.
Additionally, exceptional talents will be identified for further training as part of the national team programme, providing them with an opportunity to continue their development and potentially represent their country.
Waramuri Primary ended the opening day with a flawless performance, clinching three victories in as many matches. They defeated Santa Rosa Primary, Kwebanna Primary and Kamwatta Primary.
Santa Rosa Secondary 0 – 1 Waramuri Primary
Kamwatta Primary 0 – 1 Kwebanna Primary
Santa Rosa Secondary 8 – 0 Kamwatta Primary
Waramuri Primary 1- 0 Kwebanna Primary
Santa Rosa Secondary 3 – 0 Kwebanna Primary
Waramuri Primary 9 – 0 Kamwatta Primary
Queen’s College maintained an impeccable record, securing three consecutive victories in as many games. They emerged victorious over New Campbellville Secondary, I.A.E, and Chase’s Academy.
St John’s Secondary 2 – 1 I.A.E
Queen’s College 5 – 0 New Campbellville Secondary
Chase’s Academy 1 – 1 North Georgetown Secondary
St John’s Secondary 1 – 1 Chase’s Academy
I.A.E 0 – 5 Queen’s College
New Campbellsville Secondary 0 – 0 North Georgetown Secondary
New Campbellsville Secondary 3 – 1 St John’s Secondary
Chase’s Academy 0 – 1 Queen’s College
I.A.E 0 – 0 North Georgetown Secondary
Wisburg Secondary and Mackenzie High concluded the day with two wins apiece. Wisburg triumphed over Harmony Secondary and Linden Foundation, while Mackenzie High secured victories against Wismar Christianburg Secondary and Linden Foundation, setting the stage for an exciting competition ahead.
Wismar Christianburg Secondary 0 – 2 Mackenzie High
New Silver City Secondary 0 – 3 Linden Foundation
Wisburg Secondary 5 – 0 Harmony Secondary
Wismar Christianburg Secondary 6 – 0 Harmony Secondary
Linden Foundation 0 – 2 Wisburg Secondary
Linden Foundation 0 – 2 Mackenzie High
Wismar Christianburg Secondary 1 – 2 New Silver City Secondary
