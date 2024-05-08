FIDE Master Anthony Drayton finishes 4th in Barbados Heroes Day Chess tourney

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s very own FIDE Master Anthony Drayton finished tied for 4th Place in the Challengers Section of the 2024 Heroes Day Chess Tournament in Barbados with Trinidad and Tobago’s Khafra Enen-Sa-Tefa Ab.

Drayton, with a FIDE rating of 1978, has already become a household name on the regional chess scene. He made a scintillating start to the event, picking up four straight wins in the first four rounds against Jeremiah Farley, Adam Roachford, WCM Hannah Wilson, and a spectacular victory against England’s Chris White.

The tournament commenced on April 27th and ended on May 1st, 2024, after nine rounds of competition. Despite his initial success, Drayton faced challenges in the middle of the tournament, suffering three pivotal losses.

These defeats were against St. Vincent’s Chinedu Enemchukwu, where Drayton fell into a trap in the Scotch Gambit; against Khafra Enen-Sa-Tefa Ab, where a strategic oversight in the London System, Jobava variation, led to a loss; and against Justin Parsons, marking a turning point in his campaign.

Meanwhile, despite these setbacks, Drayton showcased resilience by securing wins in the final two rounds, finishing with a score of 6/9 points. The tournament ended with Barbados’ Emar Edwards as the overall victor, who finished the event on 7 points from a possible 9.

Edwards’ only loss was at the hands of Justin Parsons in round four. However, he was held to a half point on two separate occasions by 2nd place finisher Chinedu Enemchukwu and Ronaldo Roachford.

Drayton’s journey through the 2024 Heroes Day Challengers section is a narrative of triumph, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. He has proudly represented the Golden Arrowhead, and has inspired many young chess enthusiasts to follow in his footsteps.

Anthony Drayton is a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that with dedication, strategic thinking, and resilience, success is within reach on the global stage. Reflecting on the tournament, Drayton acknowledged the challenges and thanked the Guyana Chess Federation for their support and the Barbados Chess Federation for the invitation. He regarded the tournament as a valuable experience contributing to his growth as a chess player.

Drayton’s achievements in Barbados showcased his skill and dedication, underscoring Guyana’s rising prominence in the international chess community.