Arjoon rallies to claim the title

2022 Bounty Farm Handicap Tournament…



Kaieteur News – The 2022 edition of the Bounty Farm Handicap Tournament came to a close on Sunday at the Georgetown Club’s Squash Courts as Alex Arjoon persevered in a grueling encounter to reign supreme in the Main Draw Championships.

Arjoon ended the tournament undefeated following his two-set victory over shot-maker Michael Alphonso in the finale. Finishing third in an equally impressive effort was Gabrielle Fraser, who got the better of Ian Mekdecki.

Prior to the Main Draw Championships, the Plate Segment which was being run simultaneously saw Jason Van Dijk defeat Jonathan Antczak for top honours.

The third place playoff in the Plate Competition, which was the first scheduled match of the day went in favour of Lee Fung-A-Fat since Joshua Abdool was unfit for play at match time.

In the well-spectated Main Draw finale, the fitter of the two was the one who came out on top. Alphonso, who is well known for his creativity in shot making, was forced to play longer rallies by the eventual victor, which dually tested his endurance.

The three-set match saw Arjoon win 15-14, 15-9 to lift the title.

In the match that preceded that, Fraser was marvelous with her ability to be persistent. She claimed the first set against Mekdecki 15-11 but the opponent bounced back to take a set 13-15. In the final set, Fraser but all doubt to rest when she won 15 – 8 to secure the third place spot.

Van Dijk’s victory in the Plate Championship was unexpected but quite deserving as he settled Antczak with two set in his favour, 15-5 and 15-6. That victory also meant that Van Dijk, like Arjoon, completed the tournament with an unscathed record sheet.