Hooper resets National Triple jump record

Kaieteur News – Representing the University of Florida at the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational yesterday, overseas based Guyanese student-athlete Natricia Hooper recorded a best distance of 14.10m to finish second in her pet event behind fellow ‘Gator’ Jasmine Moore, who won the women’s Triple Jump with a top leap of 14.55m.

Hooper’s performance was her new personal best and it was also the second time in less than a year that she reset Guyana’s National Triple Jump Record.

In May of 2021, Hooper erased Guyana’s 26-year-old National women’s triple jump record of 13.74 metres which was set by Nicola Martial (June 3, 1995) and replaced it with 13.92 metres.

Hooper now holds the second and third best all-time distances in the women’s triple jump at the University of Florida.

She was named on the 2021 USTFCCCA Indoor First-Team All-American (triple jump) and 2021 USTFCCCA Outdoor Second-Team All American (triple jump).

Hooper is considered as one of the best Triple Jump athletes competing in the NCAA.