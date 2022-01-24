Woman doused with corrosive substance on Norton St.

Latest update January 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News- A 24-year-old woman was doused with a corrosive substance by two other women during a confrontation at the corner of Norton and John Streets, Georgetown last Friday night.
In a statement, police said ranks in Regional Division 4A are looking for four identifiable females who allegedly threw a corrosive liquid on her on 2022-01-21 about 20:40 hours at the corner or Norton and John Streets. According to the police report, 24-year-old Renesha Maxwell of West Ruimveldt Georgetown took a taxi from Leopold Street and as she was traveling in same, she observed a car following the one that she was in. She told the driver to stop and when he did, she alleges that the four females exited the trailing car and approached her. One of the females then threw a liquid substance on her and she immediately felt a burning sensation about her body and began to scream.
She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen and treated and admitted with burns to her back and left hand. Her condition is now regarded as stable. The matter was reported and the police are currently investigating the incident.
Jan 24, 2022By Sean Devers In glorious sunshine yesterday at the refurbished DCC ground in Queenstown, Clyde Butts’ X1 beat Neil Barry’s X1 by six wickets in the first GCA’s U-15 Trial match as...
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 23, 2022
Jan 22, 2022
Kaieteur News– Just to inform readers, I am still to produce part 4 of the review of 2021 and will publish it but so... more
Kaieteur News – I met a young public servant a few days ago. We began to chat and I asked him how long he started working... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Rejecting the accusations of bullying and despotism that were levelled at Mia... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]