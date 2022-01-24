Woman doused with corrosive substance on Norton St.

Kaieteur News- A 24-year-old woman was doused with a corrosive substance by two other women during a confrontation at the corner of Norton and John Streets, Georgetown last Friday night.

In a statement, police said ranks in Regional Division 4A are looking for four identifiable females who allegedly threw a corrosive liquid on her on 2022-01-21 about 20:40 hours at the corner or Norton and John Streets. According to the police report, 24-year-old Renesha Maxwell of West Ruimveldt Georgetown took a taxi from Leopold Street and as she was traveling in same, she observed a car following the one that she was in. She told the driver to stop and when he did, she alleges that the four females exited the trailing car and approached her. One of the females then threw a liquid substance on her and she immediately felt a burning sensation about her body and began to scream.

She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen and treated and admitted with burns to her back and left hand. Her condition is now regarded as stable. The matter was reported and the police are currently investigating the incident.