GCF under-12 C/Ship to feature over 30 youngsters

Kaieteur News – A total of 12 girls and 23 boys have registered to compete in today’s National Under-12 rapid chess championships, sponsored by DeSinco Trading Limited and organised by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF).

The body is set to have a new junior champion this year as Kyle Couchman, who won the most recent edition of the event in 2020, is now too old to compete.

The open event is expected to be keenly contested with all the top boys having experience in the Junior rapid World Cup.

The female category is also highly anticipated with the likes of players such as Anaya Lall, who competed in last year’s World Chess Championship for Persons with Disabilities.

Vice President of the GCF, Anand Ragunath, in a release to the press mentioned that, “The building blocks were set two years ago and with most of the top players engaged in high level training, the quality of play is expected to be intense. The top players will have it tough as several youngsters are now exposed to training and any of them can emerge victorious. The younger players also pose a threat as they too have acquired the skills necessary to win games but don’t have the experience as yet.”

He continued, “This tournament sets the stage to showcase the youngest players development over the last two years. FIDE instructor Davion Mars

and IM Atanu Lihari have worked with these players for an extend time and U12s chess is simply at a higher level than we have been accustomed to.”

Games are set to begin from 2pm sharp today on the tornelo.com platform.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three (3) players. The Best Under-8 and Under-10 players will also be rewarded.

The tournament will be supervised by FIDE Arbiter John Lee.