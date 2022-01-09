COVID-19: This is how you survive the Omicron wave

By Dr. Zulfikar Bux

Emergency Medicine Specialist

Kaieteur News – We’ve all seen the drastic rise in COVID-19 case numbers over the past week. Based on worldwide trends, it is obvious that we’ve started to experience the Omicron wave here. The Omicron wave will infect many more persons than any other previous wave of COVID-19. It will occur at a faster rate and January will be the peak period. After that, I believe it will slow down and come to an ease by the end of February 2022. I am optimistic that this will be the last hurrah and the pandemic will end with us being left with a less severe coronavirus which will cause seasonal “cold like” symptoms. In the meantime, the odds are high that an overwhelming majority of us will be exposed to Omicron. Today, I will therefore share with you facts that will help you ride this wave out and be able to withstand the effects of Omicron if you are infected.

Get your booster

Evidence has emerged which shows persons who have taken their booster being 40 times less likely to have symptoms if they get exposed to Omicron. The booster vaccine is a way to prime your immune system so that it has antibodies that are efficient in detecting the virus and eradicating it before it can spread and cause more severe disease. Those that are not vaccinated or recently vaccinated with two doses will get similar effects once they would have received their 2nd dose within the last three months. However, the protection from omicron drops below 50 percent for those that had two dose vaccines with their last dose being more than six months ago. But they still have sufficient protection that will decrease the likelihood of getting a severe infection from Omicron. The unvaccinated are the persons who are at higher risk of getting severely infected or dying from Omicron.

Optimise your immune system

The best way to win a battle is to have a strong offense and defense. Our immune system protects us by being both offensive and defensive against any invading pathogen including the coronavirus. We should therefore ensure that our immune system is in tip top shape and ready to battle so that it can easily overcome the omicron threat before it can multiply and overwhelm our body. The following factors have been proven by science to be beneficial to our body against COVID-19:

● Eating healthy

● Getting sufficient rest

● Minimising our stress levels

● Optimal exercise

● Daily required intake of Vitamins C and D, and Zinc

Choose where you interact wisely

Omicron is airborne and remains in the air longer than any previous variant of the coronavirus. It is the most infectious form of the coronavirus that has existed thus far. We can decrease our chance of being exposed to it by interacting in the following environments where science has shown that the coronavirus will dissipate quickly and not linger around for us to come in contact with it:

● Spaces with good draft/airflow that will quickly dissipate the virus

● Open spaces that will ensure the virus cannot concentrate in large amounts

● Spaces where there is the smallest amount of persons being together

● Being in a closed space with others for the shortest duration possible.

Masking up saves lives

I think we all know by now how important masks are against the spread of the coronavirus. However, given the large concentrations of Omicron circulating, masks are even more important than previously to ensure you are either not exposed, or you are exposed to the least possible dose of Omicron. Cloth masks alone are not as effective against Omicron but can be effective when combined with surgical masks. Surgical masks do offer some protection but the protection levels are higher when everyone around you also has one on. N95 masks remain the gold standard for protection but they are difficult to have on all day especially if you are not trained to use them.

We have to work together to get past this challenging month where the Omicron wave will be at its peak. I am confident that we will get past what is considered to be the final hurdle of this pandemic. How successful we are will depend on how effective we are at collectively implementing these measures during this time.