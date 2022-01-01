Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Latest update January 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female cricketers in South Essequibo.
Despite the pandemic putting a halt to sports for most of the year, Team Daniels, under the leadership of Coach Forbes Daniels, still managed to organise a few tournaments and conducted a number of coaching sessions. Sessions were conducted by Anthony Adams, Debra Daniels, Forbes Daniels, Nathan Persaud, Rayon De Coata and Feizal Mohamed.
Coach Forbes Daniels urged the parents present to get involved in clubs within their areas so that they provide more guidance to the youths.
Daniels gave a brief report on the organisation (Team Daniels) for the past year and noted that they managed to take two junior teams to Demerara and also hosted youth teams from Demerara and Berbice (Transport SC) in a single year. He noted that this was the first time an area committee was able to do this.
Team Daniels contested the last South Essequibo Cricket Committee elections in an effort to assist in the development of the game in the area, but even though that campaign did not materialise as they would have liked, Team Daniels is still working along with the SECC to improve the standard of the game there.
Daniels is calling for support so that sports can continue to grow in the area as they aim to continue to produce rounded athletes.
Apart from cricket, Team Daniels would have introduced table tennis and golf and also hosted a number of athletics meets.
The young cricketers were presented with trophies and medals.
Team Daniels is still working to complete their indoor facility at Zorg so that cricketers can maintain a decent level of fitness during the rainy season.
Daniels is calling on administrators to work together towards the development of cricket in South Essequibo and is urging administrators and to guard against outside interference.
Daniels has over 40 years of experience in cricket.
Jan 01, 2022Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female...
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Jan 01, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – It is natural for every soul on Planet Earth to ask what a new year will bring to them and their country.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]