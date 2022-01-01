Team Daniels hosts prize giving ceremony for youths in South E’bo

Kaieteur News – Team Daniels in collaboration with South Essequibo Cricket Committee and Anthony Adams and friends on Monday last hosted a prize giving ceremony for young male and female cricketers in South Essequibo.

Despite the pandemic putting a halt to sports for most of the year, Team Daniels, under the leadership of Coach Forbes Daniels, still managed to organise a few tournaments and conducted a number of coaching sessions. Sessions were conducted by Anthony Adams, Debra Daniels, Forbes Daniels, Nathan Persaud, Rayon De Coata and Feizal Mohamed.

Coach Forbes Daniels urged the parents present to get involved in clubs within their areas so that they provide more guidance to the youths.

Daniels gave a brief report on the organisation (Team Daniels) for the past year and noted that they managed to take two junior teams to Demerara and also hosted youth teams from Demerara and Berbice (Transport SC) in a single year. He noted that this was the first time an area committee was able to do this.

Team Daniels contested the last South Essequibo Cricket Committee elections in an effort to assist in the development of the game in the area, but even though that campaign did not materialise as they would have liked, Team Daniels is still working along with the SECC to improve the standard of the game there.

Daniels is calling for support so that sports can continue to grow in the area as they aim to continue to produce rounded athletes.

Apart from cricket, Team Daniels would have introduced table tennis and golf and also hosted a number of athletics meets.

The young cricketers were presented with trophies and medals.

Team Daniels is still working to complete their indoor facility at Zorg so that cricketers can maintain a decent level of fitness during the rainy season.

Daniels is calling on administrators to work together towards the development of cricket in South Essequibo and is urging administrators and to guard against outside interference.

Daniels has over 40 years of experience in cricket.