Govt. to buy 2,450 tablets for GOAL scholarship awardees

Latest update December 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Dec 16, 2021 News
– opens tender for 460 to hinterland students
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened 10 bids from companies interested in procuring tablets (electronic device) for the Ministry of Public Service.
The tablets, according to the Ministry, are to facilitate online learning, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) 20,000 scholarships programme.
Speaking to Kaieteur News on Wednesday, Director of GOAL, Professor Jacob Opadeyi said that they are looking to procure 450 tablets for awardees, mainly for those in the Hinterland regions. He noted that these students even though awarded a scholarship are unable to access their education because of the lack of resources for the online classes. According to Professor Opadeyi these electronic devices will be placed at different government facilities in their respective communities. In addition, GOAL will also be providing a total of 14 computers to different centers and schools in some of the communities for students.
The director mentioned too that next year they are looking to procure about 2,000 more of these tablets to facilitate students with their online learning. The GOAL programme which was launched earlier this year is being managed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Public Service.
The establishment of the GOAL programme was to provide learning opportunities for Guyanese countrywide at no cost. To date over 6,000 Guyanese would have benefitted from the initiative. Also opened at NPTAB were bids for consultancy services for the construction of the St. Joseph High School building—a project which falls under the Ministry of Education. Eight companies interested in this project, on Tuesday only, submitted their financial proposal.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Dec 16, 2021By Calvin Chapman Kaieteur News – Emmerson Campbell, Guyana’s dominant force in the men’s Physique division, is happy to have the opportunity to compete at the Guyana Bodybuilding &...
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – There can be no deeper pathetic offering in any discussion of Guyanese politics than the application... more
Kaieteur News – I did promise you that from time to time I will be dedicating this space to aspects of science which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – US President Joe Biden declared at the opening of a “Summit on Democracy”,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]