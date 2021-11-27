Boxers aiming for Podium spots as they go into action today

Inspired by GBA’s Presidents promise

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The trio of Youth boxers Travis Inverary, Patrick Harvey and Alesha Jackman along with Coach Terrence Poole arrived in Cali, Colombia to represent Guyana at the Junior Pan Am Games which began Thursday and concludes on December 5.

The boxers, among 22 athletes selected to represent Guyana at the Junior PanAm Games, which for the first time, due to covid-19 Pandemic, has been changed from U-19 to U-23, arrived in Cali Columbia on Tuesday.

While Boxing commenced on Thursday, no Guyanese participated on the opening day and after drawing a bye from the round of 16 the Guyanese are now in the round of eight and are ready to go into action today in the quarterfinal stage of one of the biggest multi-sport championships for junior Athletes in the Americas.

All three Pugilists are now just one win away from being guaranteed a Medal.

Poole, the National and GDF Coach, disclosed that the trio are motivated by a promise made by GBA’s President and Guyana’s Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle that if they win medals they will be rewarded.

“They are really motivated, are thinking of winning…winning, having a Podium finish…maybe Gold, Silver, Bronze but all of them are anxious to be on the Podium and have the Guyana flag raised,” informed Poole.

According to the GBA’s Technical Director, the Boxing team is being accommodated at Hotel Guadalajara in Buga, Cali.

“The service and meals here is very good and conditions are very comfortable and everyone has settled in nicely.

We are doing our training as normal…we have already completed the technical meeting and the draws have already been made and our three boxes know when they have to compete,” said Coach Poole.

Coach Poole provided an update on when his charges will be in action and is satisfied with the preparation for this event in Colombia where the altitude is much higher than Guyana where the entire Coastland is below sea level.

“None of our boxers competed on the first day, our first bout will be today with Travis Inverary coming up against Colombian Yeferson Belalcazar in the 69kg division.

Also today, Aleshia Jackman, rated as the best female Junior Boxer in the Caribbean, battles Col0mbian Roxanne Briseno before Patrick Harvey fights William Adrian Ortiz of Puerto Rico in the 63kg division tomorrow in his opening bout.

I am very confident of them reaching the Podium which is one more win away,” the experienced Poole posited.