Guyanese becoming copycats

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Guyanese losing dem identity! We people travel so much to America and get smitten so much by Uncle Sam dat is everything dat country do we wan do. We now celebrating Halloween, even dough nobody nah trick or treating.

Dem leaving de trick and treating to de guvament. De guvament does tek ‘tricks’ and mek a living and dem ‘treating’ dem friends handsomely.

Now Guyanese celebrating Thanksgiving when poor people can’t even afford bangamary much less de cat fish wah Uncle Sam nah want.

Nuff Guyanese had Thanksgiving Dinner last night. Yuh did believe dat yuh deh in America.

And today is Black Friday sale. But only 10 percent off in some places. But people want get in on de action and dem flock to one ah dem store wah dem think dem gan get bargains.

People turn up before de place open. Dem even form a line.

A well-dress man bin in front de line. He try fuh get to de door and de people pounce pun he and give he a sound beating.

He try again and he get lift up and knack down. He get up and start to mutter, “If y’all continue like dat, I ain’t opening de store.”

As fuh dem boys, dem savings 100 percent in every store. Dem boys nah buying nothing.

Talk half and save yuh money!