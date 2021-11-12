GFF expands covid – 19vaccination drive in preparation for yearend festival

Latest update November 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 12, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will accelerate its nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive tomorrow, Saturday, as the football community continues to join forces with national health authorities to protect players, match officials, coaches, staff and fans in the run-up to the hotly-anticipated year-end football bonanza.
The GFF has slated three tournaments for its COVID-secure “return to play” schedule to mark the resumption of senior competitive football during the Christmas holiday season: the GFF-Kashif & Shanghai Super 16 Cup, the GFF Women’s Super 16 Cup, and the GFF Futsal Championship Cup.
All competition participants and fans will be required to show official proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access all tournament venues.
On Saturday, November 13, players, match officials, coaches, staff and fans will be able to attend Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre vaccination sites in Berbice, Linden and West Coast Demerara, as follows:
Berbice Football Association
New Amsterdam
Scotts School Ground – 10am to 3pm
Corriverton
Springlands – FACT Pavement – 10am to 3pm
West Coast Demerara Football Association
No. 5 Village
No. 5 Ground – 10am to 3pm
Upper Demerara Football Association
Linden
Egbert Benjamin Exhibition and Conference Centre – 9am to 3pm
The expansion of the vaccination programme builds on clinics held last weekend at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara and in Linden.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the public, the football community, the Government of Guyana and our frontline health workers for the incredible support they have shown for this crucial vaccination campaign so far,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.
“Everyone who wants to take part in our year-end festival of football, including players, match officials, staff, coaches, fans and vendors, must be able to show proof of vaccination to access these competitions,” Forde said. “As such, we kindly urge our entire community to get vaccinated, both to protect our loved ones and to help us safely deliver a memorable return to play for senior men’s and women’s football during this end of the year celebration.”
