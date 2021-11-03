Latest update November 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Glenn Lall gat de Vee Pee stuttering

Nov 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh …

Kaieteur News – Wan thing yuh can seh bout de Vee Pee is dat he neva lost fuh words. De man does talk with confidence even if he ain’t gat content.
But on Monday, de man find heself in de same position as Patto was during de Recount. When dem reporter did ask Patto bout de recount, de man start tripping over he words and stuttering like if he mouth playing wan orchestra.
Was de same thing on Monday wit de Vee Pee. De man start fuh talk bout wah dem doing with de application fuh de Yellowtail and like is den he remember dat Glenn Lall does be listening to wat he does seh bout de oil industry. When realisation hit home, de man pause fuh a long time like if he frighten or unsure of wuh to seh. Den de man start fuh stutter and talk bout some US$2B fuh damages. Dem boys seh de man kerfuffle heself.
Dem boys wan he fuh know dat insurance is suppose to be mandatory. And we want full comprehensive coverage nat third party and we nat paying premium as cost recovery.
We ain’t gat no fool-proof insurance as yet for Liza 1, Liza 2 or fuh Payara. So if, God forbid, something happen and de oil slick come to shore and de slick get into we creeks and rivers, we cork gan duck. And we gan stutter more dan de Vee Pee.
Talk half and if yuh wan hear de Vee Pee stammer, call Glenn Lall name!

