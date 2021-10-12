Police chase causes hijacker to crash stolen car

Latest update October 12th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 12, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man is now in police custody after he crashed a stolen car into a bridge, which is still being constructed, during a police chase at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at around 21:45hrs on Sunday.
The suspect had stolen the car and other items from a 29-year-old male technician and his girlfriend at Industry ECD. According to investigators, the victim borrowed his uncle’s car, PYY 9631, and went to Industry where he parked and secured the car on the southern side of the main road.
The technician and his girlfriend then went across the road in the vicinity of the Arch where they were “relaxing and taking some fresh air”. The couple was approached by two men – one armed with a silver and black handgun. The unarmed suspect relieved the couple of one 12-pennyweight gold chain valued at $150,000, $3,000 cash, and one gold chain valued at $84,000.
As the suspect entered the car and was about to start the vehicle when the police approached. The couple informed the police of what transpired and they gave chase. One of the suspects was caught as he drove into the incomplete bridge at Plaisance, Railway Embankment and crashed.
It is not clear how the second suspect escaped or if the loot was recovered.
Police revealed though that one silver and black handgun with a magazine of five rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
The suspect was arrested and placed in custody. According to police, an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Oct 12, 2021Yesterday, the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) announced that national Starlet, Jonathan van Lange has qualified for the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for November 25 to...
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Kaieteur News – “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.” Those were some of the words... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, an image appeared on social media of the President and the Vice President attending what... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Every year at the Organization of American States (OAS), Spain, as an Observer... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]