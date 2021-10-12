Police chase causes hijacker to crash stolen car

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old man is now in police custody after he crashed a stolen car into a bridge, which is still being constructed, during a police chase at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) at around 21:45hrs on Sunday.

The suspect had stolen the car and other items from a 29-year-old male technician and his girlfriend at Industry ECD. According to investigators, the victim borrowed his uncle’s car, PYY 9631, and went to Industry where he parked and secured the car on the southern side of the main road.

The technician and his girlfriend then went across the road in the vicinity of the Arch where they were “relaxing and taking some fresh air”. The couple was approached by two men – one armed with a silver and black handgun. The unarmed suspect relieved the couple of one 12-pennyweight gold chain valued at $150,000, $3,000 cash, and one gold chain valued at $84,000.

As the suspect entered the car and was about to start the vehicle when the police approached. The couple informed the police of what transpired and they gave chase. One of the suspects was caught as he drove into the incomplete bridge at Plaisance, Railway Embankment and crashed.

It is not clear how the second suspect escaped or if the loot was recovered.

Police revealed though that one silver and black handgun with a magazine of five rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody. According to police, an investigation into the matter is ongoing.