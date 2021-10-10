Approval gan come eventually

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Watch and see how much ah dem rich people wah get Sputnik V vaccine gan go back fuh get de Pfizer jab. Is not dat dem nah trust de Russian-made vaccine. Is dat dem so desperate fuh go America dat dem willing fuh tek another shot.

But dem boys wan tell dem dat time longer dan twime and dem should wait because is only a matter of time before de World Health Organization approve de Sputnik V vaccine.

Summer dun and de place getting cold. So stay hay where de sun does shine every day and wait fuh de approval of de vaccine because right now de Americans only approving dem vaccines wah dem favour.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de woman wah walk in de Pharmacy and say: “I would like to buy some poison.”

De surprised Pharmacist ask she: “Why in de world yuh need poison?”

She reply: “Ah need it to poison meh husband.”

De Pharmacists eyes tun really big and he say: “Ah can’t sell you poison to kill yuh husband. Dat is against de law. I will lose my Pharmacy licence and dem will throw me in jail. Absolutely not! YOU CANNOT HAVE ANY POISON.”

De lady den pull a picture out of she purse showing de Pharmacist she husband with de Pharmacist’s wife.

De Pharmacist examine de picture fuh a couple minutes, sighs and hands it back saying: “Well now dat’s different. You didn’t tell me you had a prescription.”

Talk half and nah act rash!