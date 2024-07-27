Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons launches 592TIP ball competition

Kaieteur Sports – The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons on Wednesday last officially launched the 592TIP ball competition at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Cornhill Street boardroom.

At the launch, Romario Samaroo of the Ministry’s Special Projects Department related that the competition will feature at least 18 teams across three categories in a five-a-side affair. The 10-minute match will see two matches played simultaneously on July 28th, at the Police Sports Ground, Eve Leary from 13.00 hours.

The winning team from each category will cart off with $100,000 while the runners-up will take home $60,000 in the straight knockout competition.

“This tournament features as part of the Task Force’s month of activities as July is World Trafficking in Persons Month. At the event, the Counter-Trafficking in Persons Unit will have a booth set up to sensitise the public on matters on this topic,” he said.

Joel Gibson of the Probation department highlighted that there will be a running substitution and the game will not stop for this action. Admission is free.

Gibson indicated that all teams have been preparing for the competition and anticipates a day of highly competitive action. The fixtures will be released shortly.

Among the teams competing for the grand prize and bragging rights are Sophia Unstoppable, Plum Park Warriors, Sparta Boss, Progressive Warriors, E Field Dynamic Ballers, Tucville Terrace, Back Circle B, Sophia B, CPCE Eagles, Festival City, A Field Warriors, Street Vibe, Herstelling Raiders, North Ruimveldt, Policing, Canal #1, Bosco Boys, Fruta Conquerors and Show Stoppers.