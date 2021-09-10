If yuh nah gat faith in science nah get sick

Latest update September 10th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 10, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – A man went by he aunt fuh drop off something wah he mother send fuh she. De aunt invite he in de house fuh ketch up pon some talk name. He bin reluctant at first because he seh how de virus deh bout. But he seh to heself, he can’t dis he aunt. And suh he go in. And dem start fuh buss name.
Dem start talk bout de COVID vaccines of course. De aunt tell he how she ain’t tekking no vaccines because she ain’t putting nuttin’ harmful in she body. She said: “Is me body and I ain’t putting nothing harmful inside.”
Just den, she daughter bin going through de door and de aunt tun to she and say, “I feel like eating some fast food. Go and buy a four-piece fried chicken, two medium fries, three chicken burgers and buy something fuh meh nephew hay.”
She den tun to she nephew and continue de conversation. “I don’t know what dem put in dem vaccines. And I don’t know wah inside, I nah tekkin none.”
Den she tun to she small son and shout out, “Yuh nah even remind me dat I nah drink meh tablets dis morning. Bring de tablets bottle!”
De son do as she order, and produce a large bottle full ah tablets. De aunt tek out about 20 tablets and drink dem one by one.
De nephew looking on keenly ask she, “Is wah is all dem tablets yuh drinking.”
De aunt answer, “I don’t know wuh is wuh, and wuh which is for. All I know is dat de doctor prescribe dem and I trust he and I drinking meh medication.”
De nephew tun to she and ask, “So yuh nah trust dem scientists wah mek de vaccine?”
With dat de aunt let out a lang suck teeth and start fuh rub she belly to prepare fuh de fast food.
Talk half and nah suck yuh teeth pon dem vaccines.
