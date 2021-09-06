Mackenzie Sports Club ground open to public for exercising

Kaieteur News – After more than two years the Mackenzie Sports Club’s main gate to the ground is now open daily for use by residents who want to exercise and keep fit.

THE MSC Executive had since last Monday made the provision for the general public to access the ground which is in good shape for those wanting to have a safe place where they can visit to exercise before going to work in the morning.

The MSC ground is opened at 4.30 in the morning and closed at 6.00pm.

Acting MSC President Mr. Norris King informed: “We know that persons are up early and would use the main roadways with the aim of keeping fit.”

It was observed this practice can pose problems because at times heavily laden logging trucks traverse through the town often using the main thoroughfares such as the Linden Highway and the Washer Pond road, which is not safe.

King opined, “It was a wonderful decision by the executives of the MSC. I think as a people we would have sat down and collectively agree. There was no one who disagreed with giving the community access to ground of the MSC, so that persons can be safer while exercising.”

King recalled: “Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown persons would sit, wakeup, go to sleep, do some basic things, eat and our energies would be building. So it was noted we have quite a number of persons living with elevated sugar levels as persons are not that hyperactive. So we as a Club realised that we can contribute to the health and wellbeing of our society.”

Hence, the leading MSC official said, the direction taken for persons to have access to the ground to exercise.

He said persons with personal trainers are also invited to use the pavilion where they can use the pavilion steps to do strength training.

King cautioned that those who decide to make use of the ground, that they treat it as of it were theirs and they should not litter or do the things that can help to destroy the facility.

The MSC ground as an open space is available everyday from 4.30am until 6.00pm.