TSC introduces online application for teachers

– Says it will shorten time spent on processing paperwork

Kaieteur News – The Teaching Service Commission (TSC) launched its digital application process for teachers yesterday.

During the launch on Tuesday at TSC’s office in Brickdam, Georgetown, TSC‘s Systems Analyst, Ray Bassoo, explained that the new online system will put an end to the lengthy manual paper application process. He noted that the online service will assist teachers applying for junior and senior positions as well as teachers seeking transfers.

Bassoo explained that applications for senior positions such as headteachers, deputy headteachers, and heads of department usually take nine months to process, but now with the online application, this has been reduced to roughly two months. He said also that the process for persons applying for junior positions usually took weeks but that has now been reduced to three days.

Additionally, the process of teachers transferring from one school to another took months to process; this has also been simplified with the online application. Bassoo also assured that with the new online mechanism applicants are also able to track and see at what stage their application is at.

The systems analyst explained that the process can be further reduced but consideration was given for teachers in the hinterland areas who do not have access to the internet.

Meanwhile addressing the launch, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, said the target is to completely digitise the TSC by 2023.

She noted that “the Teaching Service Commission has enormous responsibilities and I believe the move in this digitalised direction is critical.”

The Minister urged the TSC to continue to process manual applications to cater to persons who may not have access to the internet and also stated that persons applying from areas such as Eteringbang must be treated the same as persons applying from Georgetown.

Over 4,000 applications for senior positions are sent to the TSC every year. Persons can now access those applications at www.tscapply.gov.gy.