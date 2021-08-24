Gail let out secret!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Granny Gail talk nuff story de other night with de Real Marks. She get ask when de post-Cabinet Press briefing gan recommence but she didn’t answer. But she let out a lil secret.

She said how dem aint got no Cabinet Secretary but someone deh in Cabinet at Prezzie’s behest. Well dem boys wan know de significance of saying dat de Prezzie gat someone in Cabinet, because Cabinet is only suppose to comprise of de President, de Prime Minister, de other Vice Presidents (if any) and de Ministers who belong to Cabinet but de Prezzie can invite dem other Ministers, like dem junior Ministers. So dem boys interested in knowing who is dis other person wah attending and what is dat person’s role.

But even if dat was known it still nah answer de Real Marks question. What happen to de appointment of de Cabinet Secretary? Dem suppose to gat one according to de Constitution. And it suppose to be a public office. And de duties listed under de Constitution is a mandatory position and one year pass and nobody nah get appoint. Dat is wat yuh call slackness.

Dem boys seh de Real Marks and all dem other journalists nah realise also dat de country nah gat a Head of de Presidential Secretariat. Dem boys always seh dat there was no need for dis position. De President give out nuff of he portfolio to other Ministers and de Vee Pee and so it ain’t got need for no Head of de Presidential Secretariat who also use to be, at one time, de Cabinet Secretary.

De Lunch man mind might be alert but like Prezzie nah wan give he de Head of de Presidential Secretariat or de Cabinet Secretary wuk.

Talk half and wait another year and see wah gan happen!