Prezzy gat he moves!

Latest update May 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 06, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – De Prezzy dance moves are causing quite the stir. Now, we ain’t saying he’s the next Michael Jackson or no Usher, but when it comes to busting a move, the President got more groove than a jukebox in a juvie. At least he doing better than that fellow with his two left foot.
There is a moral to all the shimmy, spin slide, struts, sways and swirl. It reminds us that we can dance away our problems with a seasoned pro, reminding us all that sometimes, the best way to tackle trouble is with a twirl and a twist. Sure, the streets may be dark and the markets may be emptying our wallets faster than a politician emptying promises, but in the midst of it all, there’s our Preszzy, showing us that there’s still a little light left to boogie by. It is nice to see the Prezzy having a good time, even if it is for entertainment purposes.
Dare ain’t no price tag on the joy that comes from seeing our leader shake off the burdens of office and shake it on the dance floor. For in those moments, we glimpse a glimmer of hope, a reminder that no matter how dire the situation, there’s always room for a two-step towards a brighter tomorrow.
While Prezzy may not be moonwalking his way into the history books, his dance moves serve as a reminder that even in the toughest of times, there’s always a reason to shake what your mama gave ya. So let’s follow his lead, let’s dance away our problems, and who knows, maybe we’ll find that the brightest days are yet to come.
Dem Boys Seh, let’s boogie!
Talk half. Leff half…
GRA catch EXXON trying to hunch GUYANA over 11 BUS dollars in one shot!!!!
