De lodgings for de hinterland delegates were terrible

Kaieteur News – De hinterland delegates to the Pee Pee Pee Kongress were treated as second-class citizens. While de big boys went home to their fancy mansions, dem hinterland delegates were herded together like cattle and put to sleep in one big hall, without privacy.

When dem boys see de lodgings fuh de hinterland delegates, dem boys thought dem was watching a scene from a refugee camp. Dem boys see a big room with cots lined up and people lying in dem. Dem boys thought also it muss be part of some some rehearsal of an emergency evacuation.

Dem boys want to know if dem big boys would begin to share in such humble lodgings. Perish the thought! No, they recline in the opulent embrace of homes removed from the indignity of the communal sleeping arrangements made for the hinterland delegates.

In their rush to congregate the hinterland delegates like cattle, the party overlooked a simple solution staring them in the face. With tens of thousands of supporters in Region 4 alone, why not tap into this vast reservoir of hospitality? Why not extend the hand of camaraderie and ask these loyal supporters to open their doors, their hearts, and their spare rooms to the weary delegates?

Instead, what transpired was a spectacle of disregard, a reflection of the party’s callousness towards its own grassroots. To treat these delegates as mere pawns, to herd them together in a display of utter disrespect, is not just a failure of hospitality but a betrayal of the very ideals the party claims to champion. All Guyanese should raise their voices in condemnation on this shadowy corner of political neglect. This is, if ever there was one, a clear case of the powerful neglecting the powerless. And a true manifestation that while all are equal, some are more equal than others.

Talk Half! Leff Half!