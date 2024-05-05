Democracy Dying in the Party Kongress

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, today’s Party Kongress ain’t a choice, it’s a charade. It’s like asking a man if he prefers to breathe or suffocate. The ruling party, in all its glory, is putting on a show—a show of democracy, they claim. But behind the curtains, dissent is taking its final breaths.

Dem delegates are innocent. Dem flocking to the Kongress, eager to exercise their democratic rights. But what rights? The leadership has already painted the options, wrapped them in shiny paper, and placed them neatly on the table. It’s like being handed a menu with only one dish—a bitter pill disguised as choice.

The delegates, bless their souls, will nod in agreement, clap on cue, and cast their votes as instructed. It’s not a decision; it’s a performance.

Dere used to be a time where dissent used to have a seat at the Kongress. But now, it’s been escorted out the back door, labeled as divisive, disruptive, and dangerous.

The death knell of democracy echoes through the halls of the Convention Centre. It will be drowned out in the din of scripted speeches and rehearsed applause. The dissenters, if any dare raise their voices, will be quickly silenced—shouted down, sidelined, or simply erased from the narrative.

But let us mourn the death of dissent within the ruling party, but let the faithful also vow to keep the flame of democracy alive, no matter how dim it may seem. For as long as there are voices willing to speak truth to power, there is still hope.

Talk Half! Leff Half!