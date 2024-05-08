The PPP of Cheddi Jagan is no more

Kaieteur News – The death is announced of the People’s Progressive Party of Cheddi Jagan, a political party that fought for the rights of the working class and the downtrodden. Like a fading light the demise of this party marks the end of an era where rhetoric often outpaced reality.

Born in the fiery times of liberation struggles, the PPP prided itself on being the true friend of the proletariat, the beacon of hope for the impoverished masses. It strutted proudly as a brother to progressive forces worldwide, embracing any cause that waved the flag of independence and freedom, often arm in arm with the Communist International. The party’s heart beat in solidarity with liberation movements, its pulse synchronized with the march towards social justice.

A self-proclaimed sibling of Cuba and all left-wing governments, the PPP reveled in its kinship with those who dared to defy the status quo. It sang songs of comradeship with the oppressed, danced to the rhythm of resistance, and dined at the table of defiance. Yet, as time wore on, its once fervent steps grew sluggish, its melodies muffled by the weight of compromise and pragmatism.

Now, as we bid farewell to this stalwart of socialist ideals, we mourn not just the passing of a party, but the death of an era. The funeral arrangements for the late PPP will be announced in due course, though it seems fitting that no wreaths be laid to rest beside it. For what use are flowers when the soil is barren and the seeds of revolution lie dormant?

The People’s Progressive Party of Cheddi Jagan will be remembered as a valiant warrior in the battle for social justice. Yet, like all mortals, it succumbed to the inexorable march of time, aided and abetted by a stab in the back from the bourgeoisie class. As we reflect on its legacy, let us not mourn its passing, but rather celebrate the spirit of resistance it once embodied. Farewell, dear friend, may your ideals live on in the hearts of those who dare to dream of a better world.

Talk Half! Leff Half!