MoH records one more COVID-19 death, 141 new infections

Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that a 34-year-old man from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 588.
The Ministry reported too that the man passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry within the last 24 hours recorded 141 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 23,936.
Presently there are 15 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 92 in institutional isolation, 1,048 in home isolation and two in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 22,193 persons have recovered from the virus.
