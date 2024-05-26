‘Artpieces’ by Kimberly Blackman

“Personally, I think young entrepreneurs are the investors in the future of the economy. Whatever is being done now, creates a mark for future opportunities, business ideas, community development, and personal growth.”

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – Everybody has some sort of creative side that they express in their own way. And, for 24-year-old Kimberly Blackman, tufting (a textile manufacturing process used to create a variety of products, including carpets, rugs, and much more) was the way to go.

After developing a liking for tufting, Blackman in September 2023 decided to take it to the next level and launched her own customized rug business now called ‘Artpieces’.

Speaking of her budding business in a recent interview with The Waterfalls, the young woman said what had inspired her was her longing to try something new and to get in touch with her creative side.

Blackman has not only ventured into entrepreneurship but she is currently wrapping up her final year at the University of Guyana, with high prospects of becoming a physical therapist. She said the goal is reciprocity of service to the country.

She related to this magazine that the idea for her business ‘Artpieces’ was inspired by tufting videos on social media which caught her attention. “I immediately wanted to try it, not because it was an amazing process but rather because I’ve never seen something like that in Guyana or at the regional level. That immediately spiked my interest, and I’m hoping to showcase custom rug making more and more,” she mentioned.

“For those who are now learning of this business for the first time, the business is currently about making a variety of rugs to suit your liking. However, soon it will be including other products that are going to expand the business and bring something new to the board,” Blackman added.

However, the young entrepreneur admitted that she has not solidified anything reliable since launching Artpieces, mainly because she has been more focused on her academics and advertising was a challenge.

She noted nevertheless that she has been getting more recognition on social media and has gathered a few consistent customers, which she is thankful for.

Speaking of challenges, Blackman told this magazine that the main challenge she has encountered is getting the supplies and equipment for the rug making, noting that because it is something new in Guyana and the region, there aren’t any suppliers available. “I’m highly dependent on international stores to ship the stuff in, and this can sometimes be unreliable, time-sensitive, and expensive to obtain. However, I’ve managed to get by, by ordering online and shipping to a family overseas and they pack a barrel to ship to Guyana,” she highlighted.

Accepting that challenges will arise, Blackman said her main goal “is to have a physical store-front” and to do workshops with persons who might be interested in learning the craft and are willing to take it to another level.

With not many customized rug businesses out on the market, Blackman is hoping that the business will encourage more Guyanese to utilize services too are being offered locally.

Meanwhile, the Artpieces owner is convinced that small business owners are not only significant to our society but in their own way they are paving a path for future opportunities.

“Personally, I think young entrepreneurs are the investors in the future of the economy. Whatever is being done now, creates a mark for future opportunities, business ideas, community development, and personal growth,” she expressed.

She added that their influence is major in showing what is possible.

With that being said, Blackman believes that “exposure” can boost small businesses locally. Aside from that, she said disseminating information is not only good for achieving long-term success but also the small important details that would make the process much easier, can help with the growth and development of these businesses.

If you are interested in utilizing Kimberly Blackman’s services, you can contact her via telephone number (592) 668-0213, or check out ‘Artpieces’ on all social media platforms (TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram).