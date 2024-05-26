US-based Lindener to construct orphanage in honour of late mother

Waterfalls Magazine – As a child, Lambert Joseph had the privilege of sharing his home with many under privileged children. His mother’s charitable nature pushed her to open her home to children in need and to provide the necessary provisions for them to feel safe and loved.

This was despite having 14 biological children to take care of. This etched in Lambert’s memory and more than five decades later, he is on a mission to do the same for children residing in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region. The 65-year-old believes that philanthropy can be passed down from one generation to the next as is generational wealth.

The benevolence of his mother Agnes, Joseph, who was fondly known as ‘Mommy Joe’ helped him to understand that there is much to giving than there is in receiving.

He believes this granted his mother’s longevity, as she died at the age of 101.

Lambert migrated to the United States on July 10, 1980 but prior to migrating, he led a successful career as a Mathematics teacher. His career as a teacher enhanced his love for children. However, after migrating, he ventured into the vocational field as a Sales and Air Conditioning Technician. He also pursued successful entrepreneurial ventures and owned his own company, Extreme Productions. Lambert is also the founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that provides medical and other support to mentally challenged persons. He has four children who are all medical professionals.

With a sense of fulfillment and desire to give back to the place of his birth, Lambert returned to Guyana to construct and manage an orphanage in the mining town of Linden.

The establishment of an orphanage, he said, is the best way of honoring his mother while embarking on a positive mission that is needed.

There are no orphanages in Region 10 and there are many cases of children being left abandoned, or are removed from abusive homes.

“Lambe (speaking of himself), is back home to do something good, I want to honour the legacy of my mother and I am very excited about this initiative and the support I have been receiving so far for it,” he said.

He has already commenced the process of acquisition of the land and has put in place all logistical mechanisms for the efficient coordination and day to day management of the facility.

The orphanage will initially accommodate eight children but as the demand grows and funding is secured, expansion will be done.

“It pains me to see there is not one orphanage in the entire Region 10 and I know there are not many homes like my mothers who took children in who needed shelter and love and so I am happy to be the first to pioneer such an initiative,” he said.

Sponsors from the United States, the Caribbean and Guyana have already expressed their interest in supporting the initiative.

The orphanage will cater to children who are abandoned at birth or during their childhood, children residing in abusive homes and children residing in homes where their physical and emotional needs are not met as a result of overcrowding and/or other factors.

Lambert has assured that the children housed at the orphanage will have their physical, social, educational and spiritual needs met until they acquire the age of 18.

The orphanage will also provide employment for Lindeners.

As a child, Lambert Joseph had the privilege of sharing his home with many under privileged children. His mother’s charitable nature pushed her to open her home to children in need and to provide the necessary provisions for them to feel safe and loved.

This was despite having 14 biological children to take care of. This etched in Lambert’s memory and more than five decades later, he is on a mission to do the same for children residing in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region. The 65-year-old believes that philanthropy can be passed down from one generation to the next as is generational wealth.

The benevolence of his mother, Agnes Joseph, who was fondly known as ‘Mommy Joe’ helped him to understand that there is much to giving than there is in receiving.

He believes this granted his mother longevity, as she died at the age of 101.

Lambert migrated to the United States on July 10, 1980 but prior to migrating, he led a successful career as a Mathematics teacher. His career as a teacher enhanced his love for children. However, after migrating, he ventured into the vocational field as a Sales and Air Conditioning Technician. He also pursued successful entrepreneurial ventures and owned his own company, Extreme Productions. Lambert is also the founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that provides medical and other support to mentally challenged persons. He has four children who are all medical professionals.

With a sense of fulfillment and desire to give back to the place of his birth, Lambert returned to Guyana to construct and manage an orphanage in the mining town of Linden.

The establishment of an orphanage, he said, is the best way of honoring his mother while embarking on a positive mission that is needed.

There are no orphanages in Region 10 and there are many cases of children being left abandoned, or are removed from abusive homes.

“Lambe (speaking of himself), is back home to do something good, I want to honour the legacy of my mother and I am very excited about this initiative and the support I have been receiving so far for it,” he said.

He has already commenced the process of acquisition of the land and has put in place all logistical mechanisms for the efficient coordination and day to day management of the facility.

The orphanage will initially accommodate eight children but as the demand grows and funding is secured, expansion will be done.

“It pains me to see there is not one orphanage in the entire Region 10 and I know there are not many homes like my mothers who took children in who needed shelter and love and so I am happy to be the first to pioneer such an initiative,” he said.

Sponsors from the United States, the Caribbean and Guyana have already expressed their interest in supporting the initiative.

The orphanage will cater to children who are abandoned at birth or during their childhood, children residing in abusive homes and children residing in homes where their physical and emotional needs are not met as a result of overcrowding and/or other factors.

Lambert has assured that the children housed at the orphanage will have their physical, social, educational and spiritual needs met until they acquire the age of 18.

The orphanage will also provide employment for Lindeners.