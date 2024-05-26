Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:39 AM

Kaieteur News celebrates Guyana’s 58th Independence

May 26, 2024

Kaieteur Radio copped third place for a brilliant and creative design.

Kaieteur Radio copped third place for a brilliant and creative design.

Waterfalls Magazine – Kaieteur News on Friday hosted an inter-departmental flag decorating competition in observance of Guyana’s 58th Independence anniversary.

The Editorial Department won the competition with their depiction of the National Flag on the map of Guyana.

The Editorial Department won the competition with their depiction of the National Flag on the map of Guyana.

Four teams including the Editorial, Layout, Radio and Advertising participated in the event, with the Editorial Department copping first place.

Securing third place was the Layout Department for a rich representation of the Golden Arrowhead.

Securing third place was the Layout Department for a rich representation of the Golden Arrowhead.

Meanwhile, securing second was the Layout Department, and in third and fourth place respectively were the Radio and Advertising Departments.

The Advertising Department came in fourth with their unique design of the National Flag.

The Advertising Department came in fourth with their unique design of the National Flag.

Kaieteur News wishes all Guyanese a happy Independence Day!

