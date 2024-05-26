Kaieteur News celebrates Guyana’s 58th Independence

Waterfalls Magazine – Kaieteur News on Friday hosted an inter-departmental flag decorating competition in observance of Guyana’s 58th Independence anniversary.

Four teams including the Editorial, Layout, Radio and Advertising participated in the event, with the Editorial Department copping first place.

Meanwhile, securing second was the Layout Department, and in third and fourth place respectively were the Radio and Advertising Departments.

Kaieteur News wishes all Guyanese a happy Independence Day!