IS YOUR BED AND BREAKFAST ACCOMMODATION STANDARD COMPLIANT?

Waterfalls Magazine – It is one week to the much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which comes to Guyana from June 02, 2024. In addition, the South African Cricket team will be in Guyana in August followed shortly by the annual Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in September. These major tournaments coupled with this weekend’s Independence concerts attract visitors to our shores and highlight the need for quality accommodation facilities. With limited hotel rooms across Georgetown and outlying areas, service providers can consider converting their available spaces into Bed and Breakfast facilities that are compliant with the National Standard.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has a National Standard for Bed and Breakfast accommodation. The standard, GYS 514:2022– Requirements for Bed and Breakfast Facilities, incorporates information from various stakeholders including the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Tourism and Hospitality Association (THAG), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and others.

It outlines the minimum requirements for BnB facilities operating in Guyana to improve the quality of services to visitors who choose this accommodation style. It can be utilised by all stakeholders in the accommodation sub-sector, specifically by local bed and breakfast providers and potential investors in this category.

The National Standard provides minimum requirements for two categories of facilities, A and B category. For bed and breakfast facilities to be considered as Category A, they must include self-contained double or single-bedroom accommodation with an air-conditioning system of ceiling fan(s), Wi-Fi, television and other basic amenities including telephone, access to a mini refrigerator and comfortable functioning furniture in a quiet and attractive setting. In addition, the standard states that private access to rooms is preferable and hot water, hot and cold showers, fresh clean linens and breakfast should be provided. Lunch, dinner or any other meals could be arranged on request at an additional cost.

Requirements for facilities falling under Category B states that the facility shall offer a double room that is not necessarily air conditioned but offer good ventilation and ceiling or portable fan. In addition, Wi-Fi must be provided along with potable water, blackout curtains and other means of ensuring privacy.

The document encompasses considerations for room size, ensuring freedom of movement and privacy, meshed windows, fire safety, pest control, security, parking area, a policy for payments and cancellation of reservations, and a caretaker among other requirements.

To foster standardisation within this sector, the GNBS offers certification to the requirements of the standard. The BnB Certification programme was initiated in 2023 and is accessible to all BnB providers and prospective investors. The GNBS has so far certified Casa De Frances Hotel located at 483 Plantation Farm, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Atlantic Suites Luxury Apartments located at Lot 30 Henrietta Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Similar providers are encouraged to get certified and be recognised for the delivery of quality accommodation.

The quest to fulfil the growing need to provide quality service and comfortable accommodation to all categories of tourists and other visitors to our country remains a priority as the tourism sector expands. Proprietors are encouraged to acquire a copy of the National Standard from the GNBS. In the long term, providers can pursue the certification programme using the application form found on the Bureau’s website: www.gnbsgy.org

For more information, call the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065, or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org. You can also WhatsApp us at +592 692 4627 (GNBS).