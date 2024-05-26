Nikkei Guyana: for a unique blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine

By Renay Sambach

Waterfalls Magazine – A new player has emerged in Guyana’s culinary scene, offering an exciting fusion of flavors that promises to tantalize your taste buds.

Nikkei Guyana, a recently launched restaurant, offers a unique blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisine.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Yonnick David, one of the founders of Nikkei, shared the story behind this innovative venture and the exciting journey of bringing it to life.

The partnership behind Nikkei Guyana began by chance, when Javid Rahaman met Victor Padron and discussed the idea of opening a restaurant in the Altitude building, locating at 62 Sandy Babb Street, Georgetown. Simultaneously, Rahaman and David were planning to acquire Altitude. Recognizing the alignment between their endeavors, they established Fusion Hospitality INC, giving birth to Nikkei Guyana.

David also shared that there was a fourth investor, name Kwame McRae.

“It made sense for us to do both projects so we formed Fusion Hospitality INC and the two businesses are now our first projects,” he added.

The business partners passion for hospitality and food fueled their desire to bring a novel dining experience to Guyana.

“We each have a deep love for hospitality and food, and it was a natural progression for all of us, we just meshed and complimented each other’s business drive. We also really wanted to bring something new and different to the market here,” David explained.

While Nikkei restaurants are globally renowned, this concept is a first for Guyana.

“Nikkei is the name of the culinary style, so instead of coming up with a name, and thinking of a meaning, we named the restaurant after the culinary style Nikkei Guyana,” David shared.

Nikkei Guyana blends Peruvian and Japanese culinary traditions, creating a unique fusion known as Nikkei cuisine. The restaurant’s décor and ambiance were meticulously designed by the owners to reflect this fusion.

The restaurant has a very unique natural and modern vibe, with lots of light, big windows, wood and granite and natural tones.

Nikkei Guyana’s menu showcases the best of Peruvian Japanese cuisine. Signature dishes include Bao, Sushi, Passion Fruit and Peruvian Style Ceviche, and a 28oz Tomahawk Steak available by pre-order. For first-time visitors, the Peruvian Causa Al Planko and Ecuadorian Prawns Ceviche come highly recommended.

The menu, crafted by Executive Chef and partner Padron, draws on his extensive culinary experience to fuse iconic Peruvian dishes with Japanese influences.

Leading the kitchen is Head Chef Andell Knutt from Trinidad. A culinary expert, consultant, and Professor in Food Science and Culinary Arts, Knutt brings over a decade of experience, honed through French and Italian culinary traditions.

“His experience is invaluable,” David said. Knutt’s dedication to consistency and precision will ensure every dish at Nikkei Guyana meets the highest standards.

David emphasized that the team at Nikkei Guyana aims to provide guests not only with amazing dishes but also ensures that customer service is always top-notch.

“We aim for our guests to not just enjoy amazing food, but to really take in the ambiance and be greeted with excellent service. The experience must be one of the best they have ever had, if not the best,” he said.

Opening Nikkei Guyana came with its set of challenges, particularly in sourcing and transporting equipment to Guyana and the complexities of designing and constructing the space.

Despite these hurdles, the team is optimistic about the future. They see significant opportunities for growth and expansion once the current project is fully operational. “There is tons of opportunities for growth in the future, and we are excited to get this project in full swing,” he added.

Nikkei Guyana is set to redefine the culinary landscape in Guyana, offering a fusion of flavors and cultures that promises to be a feast for the senses. To stay updated or make reservations, visit Nikkei Guyana’s website (http://www.nikkeiguyana.com). You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @nikkeiguyana. For reservations or inquiries, email [email protected] or call 620-3588.