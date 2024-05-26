Latest update May 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

A display of Guyanese Heritage with Elegance and Pride

May 26, 2024

Contestants of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen pageant 2024

Contestants of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen pageant 2024

Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024…

By Shania Williams

Waterfalls Magazine – At its 2nd installment, the Miss Guyana Culture Queen pageant promises to display Guyanese heritage with elegance and cultural celebration. The pageant is set for June 12, 2024, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Franchise Holder, Randy Madray, proudly announced the selection of 10 stunning finalists, each officially sashed as contestants. This year’s delegates include Anika Felicien, Jahniah Joseph, Shanae Heber, Alicia Walcott, Tiqumba Hunte, Kayla McAllister, Precious Barrow, Teija Edwards, Shequana Holder, and Miriam Alexander

Under the theme “Legends: A Tribute to Guyanese Cricket,” the delegates are expected to showcase dazzling performances of beauty and talent in a run up to coronation night.

According to the franchise holder, the young women epitomize grace and cultural pride, embodying the essence of Guyanese heritage. Beyond vying for the coveted title of Miss Guyana Culture Queen, the delegates aspire to represent their nation with dignity and excellence on the regional stage. These dedicated finalists will undergo intensive training and preparation, guided by seasoned mentors and industry experts such as Randy Madray and Alicia Bess. Their journey towards the crown represents not only personal achievement but also a collective endeavor to showcase the beauty and cultural richness of Guyana.

As Guyana’s ambassador to the Miss Caribbean Culture pageant, the eventual winner of Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 will carry the nation’s pride forward to the regional stage. Building on the momentum of last year’s historic victory by Shemina Peroune, Guyana aims to make history once again with a back-to-back win at the regional level.

With sights set on securing the Miss Caribbean Culture crown for the second consecutive year, the selection of its representative at Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 marks the beginning of an exciting journey.

The Miss Guyana Culture Queen pageant is founded on principles of empowerment, inclusivity, and cultural preservation, Miss Guyana Culture Queen is more than just a beauty pageant—it’s a celebration of Guyanese heritage, unity, and pride.

