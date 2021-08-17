Walk with de Blue Book!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Ole people does talk dat if yuh can’t protect yuhself, don’t expect other people fuh protect yuh. Charity begins at home.

Dem boys nat tekkin de Delta variant lightly. Dis thing deadly. It attacking dem lil children in America now. And you know dat once it start doing dat in America, is only time before it do dat here.

So everybody gat to tek precautions against dis virus. De best precautions is fuh vaccinate and stay at home as much as yuh can. Nah bother with dem protestors, Dem gat dem own agenda.

Yesterday dem had protest about de new COVID-19 measures. A small group of people tun up fuh protest, and right opposite to where dem been protesting dem had hundreds of people line up, waiting fuh vaccine. De line so long it stretch till pun de road. So dem protestors get dem answer: people dissing dem.

Dem boys nah dissing nobody. But dem boys laying down de rules fuh dem own kingdom.

If yuh coming fuh visit dem boys at home, yuh nat welcome. Dem boys nah want no visitors. Not with de number of active cases rising after falling to under 700. But if yuh gat emergency and yuh gat to visit dem boys, mek sure yuh walk with yuh Vaccination Card.

Dem boys seh dem nah want yuh by dem gate unless yuh vaccinated. Mask alone can’t wuk. Yuh gat to bring de Blue Book. And de Blue Book gat to have two stamps in it.

Dem boys nah care bout all de talks wah dem hearing. If yuh coming by dem boys house, mek certain yuh get vaccinated.

Talk half and keep de Blue Book safe!