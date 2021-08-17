Guyana attending Offshore Technology Conference

– to capitalise on opportunities to learn, network, attract investment

Kaieteur News – Guyana has officially opened its booth at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) which is the largest oil and gas sector trade show in the world. This is Guyana’s second time participating at this international conference in Houston, Texas.

According the Department of Public Information, the Government of Guyana through GO-Invest, is collaborating with several private sector organisations and businesses which comprises its delegation at OTC 2021. The contingent comprises: Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, MP; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP; Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, MP; and Chief Investment Officer and CEO of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop along with representatives from AmCham, GCCI, PSC, GM&SA and private businesses GUYSONS-GKB, GAICO, MID Atlantic OIL GAS, GOGEC, GYSBI, GTT, ExxonMobil Guyana and Halliburton.

The OTC’s flagship conference is held annually at NRG Park in Houston. The event is sponsored by 13 industry organisations and societies, which collaborate to develop a technical programme for energy professionals to meet to exchange ideas and opinions on advanced scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources, and environmental matters.

Guyana’s participation at the OTC is necessary for local content development. It provides opportunities for local businesses to network and seek partners in pursuit of emerging opportunities here. Participation would also help to attract more of the Supply Chain opportunities to Guyana’s shores. Education, connection and networking are the major focal points of this mission.

Several related events are scheduled to maximise every opportunity to showcase and attract investment opportunities to Guyana. A Guyana Evening of Information Sharing and Networking is planned for Wednesday August 18 at the Asia Society Texas Center. Presentations will be made by the Vice President, Minister of Natural Resources, Exxon Rep, US Ambassador to Guyana and the CEO of GO-Invest to headline the event.

The Guyana Evening is an unpaid invitation-only event. Approximately 400 representatives from various international and local companies are expected to attend to meet with the Guyanese Delegation. The event will see representatives from both the Public and Private Sector using the opportunity to network and develop relationships with key persons within the industry to attract investment primarily to Guyana’s oil and gas and services sectors, and to establish and develop crucial partnerships.

The Vice President will deliver his keynote address at OTC on Tuesday August 17 at 13:30 hours on the topic: “Guyana an emerging oil industry in the context of net zero emissions.”

At 17:30 hours, Dr. Jagdeo will be addressing Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy on “Climate Change Aspirations and the Viability of Small Development Countries.”

On Wednesday August 18, the Vice President and the Natural Resources Minister will be featured on the “Around the World Series Panel Discussion on the Guyana and Suriname Basin and Liza Project.”